Extra funds for local road improvement

Wicklow County Council welcomes an additional allocation for Local Improvement Schemes in the county.

This will be used to continue improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

The additional funds bring to a total allocation for 2021 to around €750,000 which will benefit many communities.

While Wicklow County Council does not maintain these private roads and laneways, nonetheless these roadways represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

The Council is pleased to assist in allocation of this funding and will be notifying applicants who will benefit from the Local Improvement Schemes when formal notification is received from Minister Humphrey’s office.