Fine and driving ban for flytipper

A Wexford man has been ordered to pay Є4,000 plus Є550 costs after being caught on CCTV flytipping at Kilcarra, Arklow on the 22nd August 2019.

Michael Connors with an address at Belvedere Grove in Wexford appeared in Arklow Court on Wednesday, was also disqualified from driving for two years.

CCTV had been set up in the Kilcarra area after it had become a hotspot for flytipping.

“In commending the work of the Waste Enforcement Team, the Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, advised that “Wicklow County Council is sending out a clear message to illegal waste collectors and indiscriminate dumpers – neither the public nor the Council will accept the blight on its countryside by irresponsible individuals and will take swift action to combat same.”

Ian Davis Manager of the PURE Project said “Illegal dumping destroys our county, our environment, and our communities, and we are determined to take action against those responsible.

This was a joint collaboration involving, Pure, Wicklow County Council, Coillte, and the Gardai, and demonstrates the success of a multi-stakeholder approach in tackling illegal dumping in the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands. Wicklow County Council are continually investigating illegal dumping incidents and this conviction sends out a message to all dumpers, illegal dumping will not be tolerated in the Garden County.