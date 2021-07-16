Gardaí urge people to park safely this weekend

Gardaí have urged people to be mindful of parking when visiting beauty spots, parks and beaches this weekend.

Access to these areas must be kept clear in case emergency services are required for people in need.

With continued hot weather expected across the county this weekend, visitors to Magheramore and Brittas Bay beaches are being warned that a strong Garda presence will be deployed this weekend, with fines and towing measure in place.

Thousands are expected to visit tourist areas around the county over the coming days, Met Eireann have predicted hot weather over the weekend, so make sure you have your suncream.

Visitors to the beach are reminded not to use inflatable toys in the sea, four people recently got into difficulty at Silver Strand a rescue involving the Wicklow RNLI and the Coast Guard Helicopter was carried out.