Have your say on Local Property Tax

Wicklow County Council have announced that it will meet in July to consider whether or not to adjust the local property tax for 2022.

Known as the ‘Local Adjustment Factor’, elected members of a local authority may pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of LPT, made possible under the Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012.

Members may set a local adjustment factor within the range of +/- 15% of the basic rate – or may decide not to adjust the basic rate.

The Council welcomes written submissions from the public on this matter specifically covering the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and on local authority services.

Submissions must be received by 5pm on 14th July 2021 and can be submitted via the consultation hub on the Council website.

Alternatively submissions can be sent to by email to lptconsult@wicklowcoco.ie, or by post to:

LPT Consultation

c/o Finance Department

Wicklow County Council

County Buildings

Wicklow Town