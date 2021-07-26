Indoor dining reopens today under strict guidelines

Restaurants, cafés and bars across Wicklow are now permitted to serve customers indoors from today under strict new public health regulations.

The rules and guidelines for indoor dining set out by Fáilte Ireland were updated late last night with changes to contact tracing procedures.

Specific protective measures will need to be put in place by businesses offering indoor dining in order to accommodate guests, and customers will also need to follow certain measures in order to be allowed entry.

What is required to dine or drink indoors?

All adults need proof that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease in the past six months.

You are considered fully vaccinated one week after a receving a second Pfizer vaccine, two weeks after a second shot of Moderna or Astrazeneca, and two weeks after a single-dose Janssen vaccine.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate will be the primary item needed in order to be allowed into a pub, restaurant or café and access indoor hospitality.

A HSE vaccine record card or Covid-19 certificate issued by a relevant body in a non-EU country that is giving the vaccine, will also be accepted.

Those who received a vaccine in a vaccination centre will receive their certificate via email, while those who received theirs in a GP, pharmacy or hospital will get a cert in the post.

You can call 1800 807 008 if you are having difficulty accessing your Digital Covid Cert or didn’t receive one despite receiving the vaccine.

You will also be allowed to dine indoors by showing proof that you have recovered from Covid-19, which can be requested from Irishcovidcertportal.org.

Proof of identity (Passport, driving licence or Garda Age Card) will also be requried to be presented alongside your proof of immunity.

Those under the age of 18 are not required to have proof of vaccination if accompanied by a parent or guardian, but may be asked for photo ID in order to prove they are under 18.

Is contact tracing still in place?

Fáilte Ireland guidelines state that “the name and contact number of each customer (18 and over) must be taken for contact tracing purposes”.

However, if you’re dining in a group, only the designated “lead” person will need to provide their name and number.

Details will be retained for 28 days by a business and must be compliant with GDPR.

Contact details will be required for all customers regardless if pre-booked or walk-in.

What procedures do you have to follow once inside?

No time limit at tables is required to be enforced by the business, but some may choose to implement one.

All premises including pubs must be clear of all customers by 11.30pm.

Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines instruct that a maximum of six people aged 13 or over are permitted at a table.

The limit of six does not include children aged 12 or under, but the total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall. Multiple tables cannot be booked.

Table service will be employed by servers, and customers are not permitted to approach the bar in pubs or restaurants.

Face coverings must be worn at all times other than when sitting at your table.

If you wish to temporarily leave the premises, you must notify a staff member.

Will all restaurants, cafés and pubs reopen indoors?

Some restaurants and businesses have decided to not yet reopen their doors for indoor dining.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland said over the weekend that around 25% of businesses have decided to either remain closed or continue with just outdoor dining.

It’s recommended that you call ahead or follow a business on social media in order to avoid disappointment.