Live music events across Wicklow this summer

Wicklow County Council has announced the launch of Summer Songs – Inland & By The Sea, a new series of live music events that will take place throughout the summer across Wicklow.

There will be five days of music at five different outdoor venues across the county, featuring amazing bands who are from, living in, or with strong connections to Wicklow.

So far artists include Hothouse Flowers, Kíla, Pillow Queens, Wyvern Lingo, Mary Coughlan, and many more.

Left to right: Mary Coughlan, Wyvern Lingo.

County Wicklow Arts Officer Jenny Sherwin, said the gigs will be intimate with crowds of between 200 to 500 allowed at each event, but there will be no compromise on production values.

“It’s a rare opportunity to catch these musicians in boutique crowds where the audience’s view will be up close and personal in these unique settings,” she said.

Wicklow County Council is proud to bring live music and performances by these local musicians back to the community for the first time since the industry was shut down due to the pandemic.

There is lots to choose from and something for everyone with traditional Irish, classical, opera, rock and contemporary gigs all on sale.

Strict event control will be enforced to ensure the safest experience for concert goers as well as performers. Should any event be cancelled for any reason due to COVID-19, a full refund will apply.

The full schedule is:

7th August 2021 Location: Burnaby Park, Greystones

Kíla

Glimpse

Scullion

Perfect Friction



8th August 2021 Location: Burnaby Park, Greystones

Sonamus

Mobile Music Machine

Into the Deep Dark Woods

14th August 2021 Location: People’s Park, Darlge Road, Bray

Wyvern Lingo

Cathy Davey

The Booka Club

21st August 2021 Location: Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh

Hothouse Flowers

Mobile Music Machine

Leslie Dowdall & Mark Caplice

5th September 2021 Location: North Beach, Arklow

Pillow Queens

Mary Coughlan

Leslie Dowdall & Feel the Pinch

A concert in Wicklow Town is all due to be announced.

Tickets are available to purchase on summersongswicklow.eventbrite.ie in pods of six people and not on an individual basis. Each pod costs €120, with one exception in Greystones on August 8th for families where a pod of six people is €60.

Due to current guidelines in place for the presentation of programmes in pods no greater than six people, it is not possible to purchase individual tickets at this time.

Wicklow County Council has advised people to book now in order to avoid disappointment as capacity is limited.

Summer Songs – Inland & By The Sea is funded by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media as part of their Local Live Performance Programming. This scheme is to support the commercial live performance sector to assist producers, promoters, venues and musicians who have been severely impacted by the pandemic restrictions.