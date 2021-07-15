New building for Greystones School finally ready

Greystones Community National School will be allowed to move pupils into its new building in time for the upcoming school year, after successful results from fire safety testing.

The school’s management company received keys to the new building earlier this summer, pending results from fire testing that was being carried out by a UK laboratory.

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris has expressed his delight at the final resolution to the fire safety issue.

Minister Harris said: “The delays in opening Greystones Community National School have been an ordeal for staff, students, families and the wider Greystones Community and today is an enormous relief that the pupils will be in their new school building in August 2021.

“I would like to pay tribute to all the board, staff and parents association for all their work over the past difficult year. In very frustrating circumstances they worked well with public representatives in a joint campaign to ensure the Department of Education resolved the matter as speedily as possible.”

Minister Harris added: “I will continue to support Greystones CNS to ensure the new school building is ready and ship shape for the new school year.

“There is now greater scope to facilitate Greystones Community College’s expansion in autumn 2021 and I will be working with the school community at GCC to ensure that their permanent buildings are delivered as speedily as possible.”