New campaign to ‘Shop Local – Support Wicklow’ launched

Wicklow Town & District Chamber, the Town Team and Wicklow Municipal District have combined forces to mount a very strong ‘Shop Local – Support Wicklow’ promotional campaign to coincide with the recent re-opening of non-essential retail and outdoor dining.

The newly developed and pedestrianised Fitzwiliam Square now looks very inviting and has become a real hub in the town. This together with the opening of many new coffee shops have combined to develop Wicklow Town as a great place to shop and spend quality time with family and friends in a beautiful coastal environment.

Wicklow Municipal District have invested heavily in a flower basket spend for the Main Street area having purchased window baskets for the Town Hall and 30 hanging baskets for the poles on the Main Street. Many retailers have joined in to support this initiative by purchasing hanging baskets for display outside their premises, many of which have been freshly painted to celebrate the re-opening of the Main Street.

Colourful bunting is being erected to generate a festival feeling for the months of July and August.

There are six very colourful “Shop Local – Support Wicklow. Lets Make Wicklow Stronger Together” banners erected at all the entrances to the Town, together with two overhead coloured banners with the same message being erected on the Main Street.

A promotional video has been produced by Wicklow town-based digital agency In Good Company, that has been released to all local print media and social media channels, the Wicklowtown.ie website and across the Wicklow Town Chamber Community Facebook page which has over 9,000 followers and on the Chamber’s active Twitter and Instagram pages.

In addition, there is a promotional campaign starting this week on East Coast Radio promoting the concept of shopping in Wicklow with all of its many new attractions.

A retail promotion is being organised to be run throughout the months of July and August, where customers will be encouraged to keep a copy of their receipt of a minimum spend of €10 in a local shop. The more times you shop, the more times you can enter a draw for one of three massive hampers – costing €250. For more details go to the Wicklow Town Chamber Community Facebook page.

Many of the town’s retailers are now promoting and participating in a campaign where if you spend €30 or more in store, in a single transaction, you will receive a €1 discount at point of purchase, which effectively means that the retailers will pay your cost of parking.

With all of these initiatives now kicking into place to promote Wicklow Town as a shopping destination, the united message of Wicklow Chamber, Wicklow Town Team and the Wicklow Municipal District is that it makes perfect sense to shop locally where there is now so much on offer to the discerning shopper.