New chapter for library in Wicklow town

After 41 years service the library at Market Square, Wicklow town, is closing down – but only to make away for an ultra-modern library nearby.

Wicklow library has operated from a small, but effective, building at Market Square since opening there in May 1980.

Today (Friday 30th July) however has seen the final items borrowed from this location, as it closes after 41 years of service.

But as one door closes, so another opens. This is to enable staff prepare for the opening of the new Wicklow library on the corner of Main Street and Salt House Lane.

Mr Michael Nicholson, Deputy Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, said: “Wicklow library has had great appreciation from the people of Wicklow town. Despite its limited space, an average of 60,000 – 65,000 items have been borrowed annually in recent years. I am confident these figures will double in the new facility, which will open its doors to the public on the last day of August.

“There will be four floors from street level up, including a floor for study and research plus a community room for public use. The top floor will be an art gallery and a location for civic receptions and launches. In addition, the building will be the new home to Wicklow County Archives and the main centre in the county for Local Studies”.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, stated: “The new library will be a flagship facility in County Wicklow. With 120,000–150,000 visits per year anticipated, it will ensure a vibrancy to Wicklow’s Main Street and Market Square area. I am also pleased that the library will have ‘My Open Library’ access which will allow people to use it 7 days a week from November onwards”.

Library staff Siobhan Jameson and Denise Rice are looking forward to the new location. Siobhan said: “Having worked 25+ years in the library at Kilmantin Hill and I have many happy memories of this building. However, the library users are really excited to see the new library reaching its final stages and it will be a great addition to the town”.