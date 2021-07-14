New ebook ‘Wicklow and the War of Independence’ launched

A new history book entitled Wicklow and the War of Independence has been launched by the Wicklow County Archives.

It has been launched to mark the anniversary of the Truce which officially began on the 11th of July 1921.

A hard copy of the book will launch in August in conjunction with the official opening of the new Wicklow Library & Archives, as well as an exhibition of the same namesake.

The book brings together a collection of essays and images by 12 of the county’s historians who have researched the revolutionary era in their respective localities from a variety of perspectives. The result is a series of interwoven studies that bring the complex tapestry of this significant part of Wicklow history into new and sharper focus.

In his foreword, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Mr. Frank Curran states: “The Wicklow Decade of Centenaries Programme supports the development of initiatives at county and community level to re-examine and commemorate significant events, individuals and groups during the revolutionary years (1913–23) in County Wicklow.

“I believe that as part of this project, this publication Wicklow and the War of Independence, which is focused on Wicklow’s experience of the War of Independence (1919–­21), contributes to this goal by combining local stories and experiences with local research and scholarship via access to local archives. In doing so, it promotes a greater understanding of historical events and their legacies and thus encourages communities toward further exploration and reflection.

“It is a tangible demonstration of the benefits of free public access to authentic local archival sources, including online access to digitised local archives such as those available on the Wicklow County Council portal Wicklow.ie.”

The ebook is available online for free here.

The Wicklow County Council Decade of Centenaries project is supported both by the council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Art, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.