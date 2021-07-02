Newly launched Local-Biz.ie is the hub of Wicklow business listings

Sponsored Post

Set up by Wicklow local Chris Clarke, Local-Biz.ie is a brand-new online directory for businesses across County Wicklow.

It’s a place where businesses of all types – from clothing and food to bars and hairdressers – can list their goods and services.

Local-Biz.ie aims to be a local online guide for both tourists and residents to find the best places to eat, drink, stay and shop.

While it’s still early days for the new website, Local-Biz.ie has already generated buzz with significant amounts of visitor traffic that is steadily growing.

The site offers a great user experience that is mobile friendly – visitors can easily search different locations and categories to find exactly what they’re looking for. Each business listed has full details, from contact information to opening hours and pricing.

“I’ve had the idea in my head for years, and I think the pandemic really spurred me on to make it a reality”, Chris said.

“With businesses trying to get back on their feet after a long period of being closed, I think Local-Biz gives a great opportunity for business owners to shout out that you’re back open for business,” he added.

It’s listing service is suitable for businesses of all sizes, and will be especially useful for small and growing businesses to advertise themselves.

Local-Biz.ie could be especially useful for businesses looking to appeal to summer customers for services such as outdoor dining and food delivery.

“We have some great businesses that have decided to get on Local-Biz as they don’t have an online presence, or only have small setup on social media. It can really boost their search engine traffic as well as get a wide-ranging audience looking at what their business has to offer.

Visitors to the site can submit reviews and star ratings for a given listing – but these will be vetted by the Local-Biz.ie team in order to ensure security and legitimacy.

“We’re aiming to be a bit like TripAdvisor, scaled to a local audience so people can better find everything in the County,” Chris explained.

Over the next few months, Chris is aiming to have a QR code displayed in shops, prominent locations, and hotels around the county.

Local-Biz.ie will also soon be announcing exciting partnerships with popular social media influencers.

As the business slogan says, “when you need to know the best available locally”, visit Local-Biz.ie