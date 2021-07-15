fbpx

No swim notice for Arklow and Wicklow

Wicklow County Council have issued a no swim notice for areas in Arklow and Wicklow.

In Arklow swimming is prohibited at Arklow The Cove, Arklow South Beach and Clogga Beach Bathing Areas due to high number of bacteria in water sampled on Monday 13th July.

In Wicklow Town swimming is prohibited at Wicklow Harbour Bathing Area, and Wicklow Harbour Lifeboat Area due to high number of bacteria in water sampled on Monday 13th July.

The water was retested in both areas on Tuesday 14th and results will be available on Thursday 16th July.

