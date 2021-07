The no swim notices which had been placed in Arklow and Wicklow have been lifted.

Wicklow County Council ha a no swim notice for areas at Wicklow Harbour, Wicklow Lifeboat Area, Arklow South Beach, Arklow The Cove and Clogga Beach which had a high number of bacteria in water sampled on Monday 13th July.

Results of further testing on Thursday evening meet the required standard and the Prohibition Order has been lifted with immediate effect.

It is safe to swim in all these bathing areas.