One-way system for Wicklow Town Main Street

A trial run of one-way system for Main Street in Wicklow Town is due to come into effect at the start of September.

The plan was approved by Wicklow Municipal District despite some reservations from some Councillors and locals.

The one-way system is being tested in an attempt to remove traffic congestion from the town and allow for pedestrianisaion in order to make retail shopping more inviting.

The system will start from Hopkins Hill in the centre of the town, down as far as Market Square, covering a distance of about 300 metres.

Signage and road markings will be put in place to inform people of the different layout.

A one-way system was previously tested during the Christmas period which was met with mostly positive feedback.