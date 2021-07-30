Pub and restaurant-goers asked to #BeSound as indoor dining returns

Consumers are being urged to “#BeSound” when visiting hospitality venues in the coming weeks, as pubs begin to welcome greater numbers of customers back.

With indoors hospitality now open for those with proof they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid, consumers are being encouraged through the Drinks Ireland #BeSound campaign to “respect the guidelines, respect the staff and respect each other.”

Most of us are well-used to or aware of the safety measures in the hospitality sector, such as limits on table numbers, social distancing between tables, and mask wearing when we’re not seated. There’s also plenty of hand sanitizer, cleaning by hospitality staff and, where possible, windows will be kept open, with plenty of ventilation.

While there are a number of required measures, things may vary from venue to venue, and people are asked to respect the guidelines, by keeping an eye on the signage and following instructions from staff.

People are also asked to respect the staff in these venues. They’re working hard to make sure everyone has a good time, and are kept safe, so everyone is encouraged to be patient, respectful and follow their guidance.

Finally, the #BeSound campaign is calling on customers to respect each other, to ensure the experience is enjoyable for all.

Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland said: “We welcome the further reopening of Ireland’s hospitality sector. Ireland’s pubs are home to the nation’s best loved drinks brands, and we’re delighted to relaunch our #BeSound campaign to encourage positive consumer behaviour when visiting pubs. If we all work together, we can help keep each other safe, while ensuring we all have a great time.”

Padraig Cribben, CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said: “Pubs across Ireland that have reopened are delighted to be able to welcome greater numbers of customers back. Whether you’re returning to your favourite local, or visiting a pub on a staycation in the coming weeks, remember to respect the guidelines, respect the staff, and respect each other.”

Donall O’Keeffe, CEO of the Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) said: “While things will be a little different for a while, Ireland’s pubs are ready with the craic and connections we’ve all missed over the past year, and everyone is excited to get back. Customers play a big part in creating the atmosphere we all know and love and are encouraged to #BeSound.”

For more on #BeSound visit the campaign webpage here or follow @DrinksIreland on Twitter.