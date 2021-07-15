Public transport moves to 75% capacity next week

Public transport services will be allowed 75% capacity from Monday (July 19) following a decision from Cabinet Ministers.

Current capacity limits are set at 50% which were put in place for buses, trains and trams during the pandemic.

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the news of the increase.

Minister Harris said: “I have had an increasing number of queries from commuters experiencing difficulty getting public transport as more people return to the office or avail of the opportunities to travel further afield.

“Bus Eireann have confirmed to me that they have been experiencing capacity issues in recent weeks. From Monday July 19th, public transport capacity is scheduled to increase to 75% from Monday 19th July 2021 which will provide additional capacity on each service along the Wicklow/Dublin corridor.

“Bus Eireann have confirmed they will be implementing these changes, and this should alleviate some of the pressure at peak times.”