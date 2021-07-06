Roche Pharmacy is Greystones “Top of the shops”

Given the year that was in it, giving thanks and praise to your local shop has never been more important.



And in Greystones, the perfect opportunity comes around every year with the annual Top of The Shops competition.



With the public voting for those behind the counter they feel go far above and beyond the call of duty, this is a way of letting those working to keep us fed and well know that they’re truly appreciated.



That Fiona Roche Pharmacy has been one of those who stayed open right through this year of lockdowns, to make sure people were never left without when it came to their medical necessities saw the Blacklion outlet garner over 50% of the total vote in 2021.



“It’s an amazing feeling,” says Fiona upon receiving her win, “because this is all about the shop, and every single person who works here. I’m enormously proud of my staff, and this award just goes to show that I have every reason to be…”



Sponsored by AIB Greystones, previous winners of the Greystones Top Of The Shops award include Paul Condren at Daly’s SuperValu, Katie Bradshaw-Cullen at Insomnia and the David Dodd Pharmacy.



“The whole town has pulled together during these lockdowns,” says Fiona, “and it’s inspiring to see neighbours looking out for neighbours. Not just here in Greystones but right across Ireland.”



With summer now officially upon us, Greystones’ latest search is now on – for the town’s best ice-cream in their annual Póg mo Cone competition.

