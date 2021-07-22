St. Pat’s club notes week July 19th

With the beautiful weather it made for a week of action in hot conditions.

On Tuesday night, Our u14 camogie team played Avoca in Dunbur. In what was a cracking game which went from end to end, our girls played some fantastic camogie with fantastic solo runs handpassing and striking as well as some really brave block downs on display.

Despite having most of the possession, some resolute defending from the Avoca goalie and full back line meant we couldn’t turn that possession in to scores. The final score was Avoca 3-1 St Pats 1-1. With almost all of the team underage next year the future is bright!

Our u8, u10 and u12 Girl footballers were all in action over the weekend with all good performances in such tough heat. Great first session for Gaelic 4 mother’s and others. We had a big crowd. Still time to join every Sunday at 6pm for a bit of fun, craic small bit of exercise and social interaction

Our Senior Hurlers played Avondale in round 6 of the league last week, our lads put in another good performance however, they were on the wrong side of a two point margin losing 0-18 to 1-17. Man of the match Ricki Quinn, he will enjoy his bag of spuds thanks to Kelly’s fruit and veg Wicklow Town.

Our Junior Hurlers kept up their impressive form as they beat Western Gaels 6-15 to 0-14 on Wednesday evening. The lads are looking very strong this year.

The Junior B Footballers were unfortunate as they lost by a point to AGB on Thursday night 1-16 to 2-14.Don’t forget Nick’s Coffee Main St. Wicklow will be at clubhouse with their fabulous coffee and pastries @nick’scoffeemainst.wicklow.

Both our senior footballers got impressive victories at the weekend. Our Senior Men beat Blessington 1-12 to 1-08 on Friday night. Our Senior Ladies also had a great victory. Our intermediate Ladies also had a good win against St Nicks 1-11 to 2-10.

Lotto

St Patrick’s Club Lotto draw took place on Monday 12th July . The numbers drawn were as follows: 08,09,19 and 26 with the bonus: number 27. The match 5 Jackpot of €10,000 had no winners. The match 4 Jackpot of €3,900 had no winners and the match 3 of €250 had two winners. They were Willie O’Hagen and Maura O’Brien.

The next draw will take place on the 19th July 2021. The match 5 Jackpot will be €10,000. The match 4 Jackpot will be €4,000 . Match 3 will be €250.

Don’t forget Monday night is Lotto night. All links and details can be found online. All tickets can be purchased online or from our online Mobile Lotto Sellers Eddie Leonard 086 8349272, Don Griffin 086 8281808 and John Smith 086 8130477. We are currently recruiting Online Mobile Lotto Sellers. If interested in assisting with the Online Mobile Lotto Selling, please contact us. The St Patrick’s GAA Club Fundraising Lotto draws which runs on a weekly basis play a huge part in the clubs fundraising efforts. You can now offer your support by playing online.

Sympathy

Our sincere condolences to the family of Mary Conway (née Lohan), Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town / Tuam, Co. Galway 16th July 2021. Wife of the late Frank who passed away after a short illness at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Roy and Kevin, daughters Alisan, Catríona and Deirdre, daughters in law, sons in law and grandchildren. Sister to Phil, Annette and the late Freda, Séan and Joe, fondly remembered by her many relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Removal from McCrea’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Wicklow Town on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow arriving for 11.00 amFuneral Mass which can be viewed on www.wicklowparish.ie followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

Due to the current HSE guidelines Mary’s Funeral Mass will be for (50 people).

Family flowers only, donations to St Vincent De Paul if desired.

Please maintain social distancing at all times.

Enquiries to McCrea’s Funeral Home, Wicklow Town0404 – 69000.

Club notes

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick.

