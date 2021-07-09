Tender process commences for Shanganagh Castle development

The Tender process has commenced for the largest social and affordable scheme in the Country at Shanganagh Castle, Shankill, Co. Dublin. The development will see the LDA deliver 597 homes in partnership with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

The tender process is expected to complete later this year with construction scheduled to commence in 2022. First homes will be completed early in 2023.

Shanganagh is the first project to be advanced by the LDA in partnership with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council. All of the 597 homes will be social and affordable. Two thirds are allocated to affordable homes for both rent and purchase, and a third to social housing. The affordable purchase homes will be provided in accordance with the Government’s Affordable Housing Bill.

The site occupies approximately 9 hectares adjacent to Shanganagh Castle, Shanganagh Park and Castle Farm and will be within 10 minutes’ walk of the proposed DART station at Woodbrook and Bus Connects route on the nearby Dublin Road (N11).

The development has been specified to the highest international environmental and sustainability standards and will be one of the largest in Europe to achieve the ‘passive house’ low energy use standard. Sustainability features include very low energy demand, a very low car parking provision (0.54 spaces per home), a very high bicycle parking provision of over 1,300 spaces, design features to make working from home easier, and significant features to promote a fully integrated community.

Phelim O’Neill, Head of Property, Land Development Agency said:

“The Land Development Agency is happy to get the green light from Government to move forward with the tender process for Shanganagh Castle. This is another important milestone in the process of delivering nearly 600 affordable and social homes in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown.”

Catherine Keenan, Director of Housing, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said:

“We are delighted to be working with the LDA on this important project for Dún Laoghaire Rathdown. This announcement moves us closer to beginning construction on what will be one of the largest social and affordable housing projects in Ireland.”

An Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Cllr Lettie McCarthy said

“I very much welcome the announcement. This joint project is a hugely important step in the right direction for public housing provision in our county. It means homes in a new connected community for people and families that for so long have been unable to have a place to put down roots.”