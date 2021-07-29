fbpx

The Sunflowers are back at Minmore but only for this weekend

Following the success of the Sunflowers at Minmore farm in Shillelagh last year, the Tyner family have decided to open a field of the popular flowers for this Bank-Holiday weekend only.

The field will be open from Saturday the 31st of July to Monday the 2nd of August from 10am to 8pm.

This year the proceeds from donations will go the Irish Cancer Society and Shillelagh Church of Ireland.

last year the Tyner family raised over €60,000 from donations which was shared between the Irish Cancer Society and the Wicklow Hospice Foundation

Note: It will not be possible to access the farm outside these times or dates.

If you wish to visit find the directions on Google maps here

