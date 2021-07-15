Toilets facilites provided at Wicklow Harbour for summer

Temporary toilet facilities have been provided by Wicklow Municipal District in Wicklow Harbour in order to support a safer outdoor summer.

The new toilets units will facilitate outdoor activities and leisure in the Harbour area for the summer months.

The toilets will be open from 10am to 5.30pm daily, starting from today.

Councillor Gail Dunne, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, welcomed the additional facility and said it is important now more than ever that public health guidelines are followed when using the facility.