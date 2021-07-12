Trinity Motors announce Irish Hockey star Lena Tice as brand ambassador

Trinity Skoda are pleased to announce their exclusive partnership with International hockey player Lena Tice from Glenealy in Wicklow.

Trinity Motor Group, a family owned business based in Wexford for over quarter of a century, acquired Sinnott Autos in Wicklow Town at the start of this year.

As Main Volkswagen and Skoda Dealers for County Wicklow, the Murphy Family are actively working to replicate in Wicklow what has been achieved to date in Wexford.

Established as Main Dealers and Authorised Service Partners, Trinity Motor Group has a strong track record of delivering for multiple generations of customers, across vehicles sales, servicing and repairs.





Lena, a talented and skilled sportsperson will represent Trinity Skoda as a Brand Ambassador having taken delivery of her new Skoda Kamiq SUV.

She has previously played as an Irish Cricket International and dedicated herself to hockey in more recent years.

As an Irish Hockey international player, Lena secured a silver medal in the 2018 World Cup against the Netherlands, regarded as a remarkable event for women’s hockey.

Notably, she was announced in June this year to take the position of number 12 in the Irish Olympic Team and will travels to Japan this month to compete for Team Ireland in Tokyo 2021.

Trinity Skoda would like to wish the best of luck to Lena and her teammates and look forward to establishing their partnership with her over the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

www.trinityskoda.ie

www.trinitymotors.ie