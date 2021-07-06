Vaccine portal for 30 to 34-year-olds opens tomorrow

People in the 30 to 34-year-old age category can register for an mRNA vaccine from tomorrow, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

Minister Donnelly said that “appointments will follow in a matter of days with the first vaccinations for this group next week.”

Those aged 34 can register for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from tomorrow, followed by 33-year-olds on Thursday, finishing with registration for 30-year-olds on Sunday.

Over half of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated according to HSE CEO Paul Reid, while 69% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

Update to registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.



Registration for the 30-34 age group for an mRNA vaccine will now open tomorrow, Wednesday July 07.



Appointments will follow in a matter of days with the first vaccinations for this group next week. pic.twitter.com/fVk8j0yIYy — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, pharmacies across Wicklow have begun vaccinating people aged 18-34 since yesterday.

Those aged 18-34 can register for a Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in a number of pharmacies across the county.