Walk In Covid Vaccination Centre in Greystones this weekend

The HSE has announced that there will be a walk-vaccination centre in Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones this weekend.

Health Minister, Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly said today that appointments will not be required to attend.

It will be open for those looking to receive their first dose only, and aged 16 upwards.

The centre will be open at the following times:

Saturday 31st July: 8.30am – 12.30pm

Sunday 1st August: 8.30am – to 12.30pm

Monday 2nd August: 8.30am – 12.30pm

There is no need to register online before attending, but you will need to supply a PPS number, phone number, email and photo ID.

If you have already registered online and are waiting on an appointment for your first dose, you can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.

You will receive an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

Times and parking information are available on HSE.ie.



