Water quality improving in Wicklow rivers

Wicklow’s rivers continue to score high for water quality, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

The recently published EPA Water Quality Report shows a continued improvement nationally in river water quality. The biological quality of river water bodies is assessed as part of the Water Framework Directive.

Wicklow’s biological ratings show that 83 per cent of rivers have Good or High Biology, which indicates a marked, continuous improvement in water quality in County Wicklow.

Welcoming the news, Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, said: “Water is a critical natural resource. Ensuring Wicklow has water of good quality, available across the county, is essential from an ecological, environmental and public health perspective. Our water is used for drinking, industry, energy generation and recreational activities and is also home to a wide variety of plants and animals.”

Activities impacting water quality include agriculture, urban and domestic wastewater, forestry, peat extraction, industry and roads.

The Council’s pollution control team consistently monitors its waterbodies to ensure their continued improvement and protection.