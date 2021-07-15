Whale Theatre champions “disPLAYced” artists in spectacular re-opening programme

The Whale Theatre in Greystones has announced its ambitious re-opening programme featuring a stellar line-up of highly acclaimed performers and productions, encompassing everything from music and comedy, to live theatre and spoken word.

Coming back with a flourish, the theatre’s re-opening weekend kicks off on Thursday 19 August with performances from renowned Irish musicians Lisa Hannigan, Emma Langford and The 4 of Us.

The contemporary music programme boasts an enviable line-up throughout August and September with other performances from Something Happens, Jack Lukeman, Niamh Regan, Hothouse Flowers, Paddy Casey, Eleanor McEvoy, Mike Hanrahan and more.







With a total of 26 live performances taking place over a six-week period, the Whale Theatre presents this series of events under the theme ‘disPLAYced’, seeking to highlight the extent to which thousands of Irish artists, arts workers and productions have been displaced by the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This poignant and timely “disPLAYced” theme is explored in more detail in Andrea Splendori’s spoken word/music event, Social Fabric Podcast.

Speaking about the launch of the Whale Theatre’s “disPLAYced” programme and re-opening, the theatre’s Owner & Founder Ross McParland saod: “We are thrilled to be welcoming artists, audiences and staff members back to the theatre and we are very grateful for the support we have received during the long, dark months of being closed, as well as for the Live Performance Support Scheme grant which is a much-needed boost as we prepare for our re-opening”.

Theatre fans can look forward to seeing Limerick’s award-winning Bottom Dog Theatre Company performing A Wilde Fan starring Miles Breen, as well as the hilarious Seven Ages of MAM from Pauline O’ Driscoll Productions.

Younger arts audiences are also well catered for, with Ceol Connected presenting their critically acclaimed and unique production The Quiet Tree, suitable for audiences aged three to six and their families.

Now more than ever before, we all need a bit of a laugh, so Neil Delamere is set to provide some of that much-needed comic relief. There will also be music of different genres, including jazz from the Carole Nelson Trio, classical music from tenor Ross Scanlon and trad from acclaimed musical duo, Steve Cooney & Cormac Breatnach.

Extensive Covid-19 Health and Safety measures have been implemented at the theatre in preparation for the reopening, including reduced capacities, contact tracing systems, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Face coverings will be mandatory for audiences, and the majority of performances are slightly shorter than usual, with no intervals.

The Whale Theatre’s “disPLAYced” programme kicks off on Thursday 19 August and runs until Thursday 30 September. To explore the programme in full and to book your tickets, please visit whaletheatre.ie.

This programme is supported by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through the Live Performance Support Scheme.