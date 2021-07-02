What pharmacies in Wicklow are stocking the vaccine?

It was announced today that pharmacies across Ireland would begin vaccinating people aged 18-34 from Monday.

A Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be available from a number of pharmacies across the county.

How do I register?

You do not need to register online. But you do need to book an appointment through your local pharmacy.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has appealed for the public to be patient with the revised schedule when they are looking for their vaccination because “right now, there isn’t one for everyone in the audience in July.”

What pharmacies in Wicklow are offering the vaccine?

Please note: Pharmacies across Wicklow have been inundated with requests for appointments since the announcement was made this morning, so please understand if you cannot get an immediate appointment.

Arklow:

Adrian Dunne Pharmacy: 0402 32456

Boots Arklow: 0402 24273

Ashford:

Adrian Dunne Pharmacy: 0404 49729

Bray:

Boots Bray: 01 2763843



Hilton’s: 01 2864737

Greystones:

Boots Greystones: 01 2878290

Newtown:

Adrian Dunne Pharmacy: 01 2819128

Those who would prefer to get a vaccine at a HSE vaccination centre can still wait for online registrations to open for the 18-35 category to open.

Those who register online will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

You will also have an option to get the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Getting either of these vaccines will mean you will be vaccinated earlier.