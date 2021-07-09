Whitmore confirms €100,000 in funding for Barndarrig water treatment

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has confirmed that €100,000 is to be provided for capital works to address nitrite pollution in the Barndarrig water supply. Deputy Whitmore received the news after raising the issue of the continuing Do Not Consume Notice in Barndarrig with the Minister for State Peter Burke in the Dáil this week.

“After much frustration from residents in Barndarrig of the continued notice in place, I raised this with the Minister for State and was delighted to hear that €100,000 has been set aside for capital works to treat the water supply. Irish Water will use this funding to put in place treatment equipment, due in a couple of months.

“This commitment from the Minister came alongside the announcement by him in the Dáil to me that the Do Not Consume Notice should be lifted within the next 7-10 days, subject to HSE approval.

“This is all welcome news and I am hopeful the ban will be lifted within the timeframe as stated to me by the Minister.

“I am delighted with this news, as I know the residents will be too after over 5 months of living on bottled water collected at the nearest car park and living with the difficulties of this under a pandemic. Residents have been very frustrated with slow progress but I am hopeful this funding will ensure the long term sustainability of the water supply for Barndarrig and address future water quality issues.

“This welcome news has come after the culmination of a series of contacts I’ve had with Irish Water and the Minister on this issue, as well as engagement from residents on a continuous basis. I am now relieved that a timeframe is in place with further commitments in train.

“Next week I will be meeting with Irish Water to get further clarity on plans to monitor, treat and prevent water pollution in future. The Minister will ensure that Irish Water continues to communicate with me and residents on this issue” says Whitmore.