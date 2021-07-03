Whitmore welcomes Gardaí traffic management plan for Enniskerry

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has welcomed moves by Gardaí to put in place traffic management plans for Enniskerry during the filming of a Disney movie there.

“Due to filming taking place by Disney, in Enniskerry, this has led to huge volumes of traffic coming in from across the county and other parts of the country. Such is the novelty of this activity, and while it brings huge benefits to local businesses, it can also bring huge headaches which is the case that has been relayed to me over the past number of weeks especially for

emergency and maintenance vehicles trying to get access to the town.

“Despite getting in touch with Wicklow County Council on numerous occasions, no proper traffic plan has been put in place to manage all this until now. I welcome the Gardaí’s and the local community’s proactive stance on this, who have worked together to have a large field available a short distance from the village.

“Gardaí hope to have a shuttle bus from this supervised car park however, if this cannot be arranged, this car park is still only a 10 minute walk from the Disney attraction. A nominal charge for use of this car park will be charged with all funds going to local sports club.

“I have been calling for shuttle bus arrangements for other popular spots around Wicklow including Brittas Bay however, while the NTA has not been forthcoming on these ideas, I believe there’s huge scope for this type of arrangement. It’s sustainable, easily managed and will help residents, business owners and locals navigate busy summers especially as we continue to live under a pandemic” concludes Whitmore.