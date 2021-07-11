Wicklow RNLI assist stranded dog owner

Wicklow Inshore lifeboat launched shortly after 3pm on Saturday afternoon (10 July) following a report of a man climbing down a cliff to rescue his dog.

The lifeboat volunteers located the man and his dog five minutes later near the water edge south of Travelahawk Beach.

Inshore lifeboat Helm, Alan Goucher said: ‘It was too dangerous for the owner to climb back up the cliff with his dog. So, we transferred them onto the lifeboat and returned to the Station.’

The owner and family pet were landed safely ashore at 3:14pm. Both were uninjured and none the worst after their ordeal.



The crew on the callout were, Helm Alan Goucher, Brid Seoighe and Peter Byrne.

The RNLI’s key safety advice is Remember to keep dogs on leads if they are walking close to cliff edges and remember the best thing to do if your pet gets into trouble at the coast is don’t enter the water or attempt to rescue them yourself, instead dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.