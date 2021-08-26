26 accessed emergency accommodation in Wicklow last month

26 people accessed emergency accommodation in Wicklow during July, according to the latest report from the Department of Housing.

Wicklow is part of the mid-east region with Kildare and Meath, with Kildare reporting less than the other two regions combined.

The report suggests that there has been a rise in the number of homeless people in Ireland with 8,132 now seeking emergency accommodation, up from 8,014 in June.

6,003 of that total are homeless adults, while 2,129 are dependent children.

Dublin accounts for the highest proportion of homeless, reported at 70% in total.

The next set of statistics is expected from the Department of Housing at the end of October.



