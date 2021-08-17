Actor Bill Murray visits the Druids Glen

Actor Bill Murray made a visit to the Druids Glen Golf Resort, the Caddyshack star is filming a new season of a golf series called “The Links Life”.

The golf travel documentary will air on YouTube and other major streaming platforms and will highlight some of Ireland’s top golf courses.

As well as the Druids Glen he will play the O’Meara course at Carton House, Carne Golf Links, Portsalon, the new St Patrick’s Links course at Rosapenna, Cruit Island, Narin & Portnoo, Enniscrone, Connemara, Galway Bay Golf Resort, and Ballybunion during his visit.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted to support the filming of ‘The Links Life’ featuring Bill Murray. It is a really great way to showcase Ireland and some of our top golf courses.

“Our aim is to remind viewers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences. The episodes filmed here will help ensure that Ireland stays ‘top of mind’ among golfers in the US and elsewhere around the world.”

Arklow man and Director of Golf at Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Marcus Doyle managed to get a picture with the Hollywood comedy legend.