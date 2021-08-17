Ardmore Studios in Bray acquired by media consortium

Ardmore Studios in Wicklow and Troy Studios in Limerick have been acquired by Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management.

The partnership owns the world’s largest independent studio and media portfolio, which now includes approximately €3.6 billion in media real estate assets.

Both Irish studios will continue to operate with their existing branding and staff as well as CEO Elaine Geraghty, remaining unchanged according to Hackman Capital Partners.

“We are delighted to have Hackman Capital Partners, Square Mile Capital and The MBS Group join the Irish screen content production community,” Elaine Geraghty said. “Their industry acumen and global footprint will preserve the legacy of the Studios as well as ensure the continued success of Ireland’s two most significant studios.”

CEO of Hackman Capital Partners Michael Hackman said: “Ireland is a superb destination for production, with the richness of its natural landscape, it’s indigenous content industry and it’s skilled production crews.

“We look forward to building upon this great history and are committed to growing both indigenous and international production activity in Ireland, by investing in and forging strong links with local talent and communities and by promoting further inward investment from international content creators.”

Craig Soloman, CEO of Square Mile Capital, added: “The extraordinary global growth in demand for high quality studio facilities and services continues unabated. Our partnership remains focused on opportunities to participate in the growth in this sector, on behalf of our investors. We are excited to grow our platform by establishing a presence in Ireland, which we view as a premier and growing global production market.”

Established in 1958, Ardmore Studios in Bray, Co Wicklow offers seven international standard sound stages with full support services on site.

Ardmore has a storied history that includes its time as The National Film Studios of Ireland and later as MTM-Ardmore Studios, when purchased by a consortium led by legendary actress and producer Mary Tyler Moore.

The Ardmore brand is recognised by producers throughout the world, having become associated with national and international film and television successes including My Left Foot, Braveheart, and recent high-end television series such as Camelot, The Tudors, Penny Dreadful and The Green Knight.

Productions at Ardmore have received 14 Oscars and many BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

Offering purpose-built sound stages with full support facilities on site, Ardmore Studios currently comprises 170,000 sq.ft of production stages and support facilities.

