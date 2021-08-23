Arklow RNLI comes to assistance of 10 metre Sailing Vessel outside Arklow Sand Bank.

Following a Pager alert at 1.40am, Our volunteer crew left their beds and made their way to the lifeboat station and and within minutes of the request were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and enroute to the reported location some 10 miles out to sea, East of Arklow Harbour

In relatively calm seas and light winds, The All- weather Trent Class lifeboat made its way to the reported position..

Once on scene, outside the notorious Arklow Bank and well out into the shipping lanes the casualty vessel with 3 persons aboard was located and it was confirmed that the vessel had suffered engine faiure

A tow line was set up and the casualty vessel was towed back to Arklow where all hands came ashore safely at approximately 5am.

Arklow RNLI’s crew on this shout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, Geoff Kearnes,James Russell, Jimmy Myler,Craig O’Reilly and David Molloy..

Following the callout , Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer at Arklow RNLI said:

“Huge thanks to our volunteers, who got out of bed in the early hours, to go to sea to rescue others, thankfully they were able to get to the casualty in good time”

Further Water Safety Information can be found at www.respectthewater.com

