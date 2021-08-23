fbpx

Arklow RNLI comes to assistance of 10 metre Sailing Vessel outside Arklow Sand Bank.

Following a Pager alert at 1.40am, Our volunteer crew left their beds and  made their way to the lifeboat station  and and within minutes of the request were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and enroute to the reported location some 10 miles out to sea,  East of Arklow Harbour

In relatively calm seas and light winds, The All- weather Trent Class lifeboat made its way to the reported position..

Once on scene, outside the notorious Arklow Bank and well out into the shipping lanes the casualty vessel with 3 persons aboard  was located and  it was confirmed that the vessel had suffered engine faiure

A tow line was set up  and the  casualty vessel was towed back to Arklow where all hands came ashore safely at approximately 5am.

Arklow RNLI’s crew on this shout were  Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, Geoff Kearnes,James Russell,  Jimmy Myler,Craig O’Reilly  and David Molloy..

Following the callout , Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer at Arklow RNLI said:

“Huge thanks to our volunteers, who got out of bed in the early hours,  to go to sea to rescue others, thankfully they were able to get to the casualty in good time”

Further Water Safety Information can be found at www.respectthewater.com

RNLI media contacts

For more information please telephone Mark Corcoran, Arklow  RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer on 086 8260439 or mark@aslsafety.com or Nuala McAloon, Regional Media Officer on 0876483547 or Nuala_McAloon@rnli.org.uk or Niamh Stephenson, Regional Media Manager on 0871254124 or Niamh_Stephenson@rnli.org.uk

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Minister O’Donovan visits flood relief scheme and heritage site in Co. Wicklow

Cabinet approval received to progress the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant project

Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant set for final approval

No swim notices lifted in Arklow and Wicklow

Arklow rises to the Bus Éireann challenge to “Fill a Bus” for Meals on Wheels

New Tourism Brand for Arklow as ‘Visit Arklow’ is launched

Please contact us for use of this image