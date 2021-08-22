Book helping children with medical conditions sells out in Wicklow Town

Wicklow Town mother Wendy O’Neill has seen a surge in purchases of her inspiring children’s book that aims to help and support children with medical conditions or undergoing treatment.

For each copy of the book sold, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street Hospital, supporting its Bone Marrow Failure Fund.

Wendy received great news this week when she received a text from Bridge Street Books in Wicklow Town, requesting a restock of her book.

Entitled Baby Unicorn and Her Sparkly Blood: Learning to adapt to Cyclic Neutropenia, Wendy wrote the book after being inspired by her amazing daughter Leah-Alice, who has a rare condition known as cyclic neutropenia.

“The wish for this book is to inspire any child to feel brave and strong with their medical condition or treatment, to help them be who they are and have confidence, as sometimes when you can’t see the condition it is harder to talk about it,” Wendy said.

“I am a mum to one amazing little human Leah-Alice who has cyclic neutropenia, which is from the congenital neutropenia family. Her condition is caused by a type of gene called ‘gene Elane’, which she carries in her DNA.”

There are currently just four other children in Ireland with the same gene and cyclic neutropenia.

You can purchase the book at Bridge Street Books in Wicklow Town, or can find both a paperback and ebook version for sale on Amazon.