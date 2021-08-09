Circle K renovate Bray Station

Circle K, Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, last week unveiled a newly renovated service station located at Brennanstown, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Circle K Brennanstown will employ a total of 12 staff across full and part time positions, with two new jobs being created.

The newly refurbished store is a significant addition to the Circle K network in Ireland. Situated in close proximity to the N11/ M11 Dublin/Wexford Road, Circle K Brennanstown will play a key role in serving customers travelling this route as well as the local community in Wicklow. The location will be open on a 24/7 basis.

The renowned Circle K product offering will be available at the newly developed location including Circle K’s miles and milesPLUS fuels, Circle K’s own speciality coffee, K-Freeze drinks and gourmet ice cream options. Circle K’s hugely popular ‘Grab and Go’ food range will also be available which includes a huge choice of convenient ready-made sandwiches, baguettes and salad options, as well as hot dog and breakfast products, making it easy for customers to enjoy something delicious at any time of the day.

To celebrate the opening, for the next month, a range of promotional offers will be available to customers including a variety of coffee, food and special meal deals as well as half price on ultimate car wash facilities.

As part of the redevelopment, a range of additional facilities were added and enhanced including additional customer seating, significantly increased car parking capacity, an off-licence, and new customer toilets.

Speaking about the opening of Circle K Brennanstown, Paul Dixon, Senior Director of Retail Sales and Operations, Circle K Ireland commented:

“We are thrilled to be reopening Circle K Brennanstown and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers for their continued support and patience while we were redeveloping our store. We are really happy with new, expanded layout offering improved services and facilities to our customers as well as the larger space to showcase our product offering. We look forward to welcoming customers to our newly refurbished store and serving the needs of the local community for years to come.”