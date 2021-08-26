Contract signed for €3M Content Creation Hub at Wicklow County Campus

A €3m contract for the construction of a Content Creation Enterprise Hub was signed at Wicklow County Council Buildings by Clermont Enterprise Hub CLG and Cumnor Construction Ltd on Wednesday (August 25th). Work on the site will commence mid-September and expected to be completed by Q3 in 2022.

The Content Creation Enterprise Hub will provide 10,000sq ft of private and co-working spaces and aims to boost job creation in the sector and spin out services feeding into these industries.

The project will include the courtyard buildings, the second floor of the existing campus building and the chapel, which will be refurbished and renovated. It will also include a newly built two-floor extension to the courtyard buildings.

It is intended to support content creation and will complement the film industry, with a particular focus on businesses servicing productions happening in Ashford Studios, Ardmore Studios and Greystones Media Campus when constructed.

The Hub will also offer a collaborative social space, conference centre, podcast studio and screening facility along with access to a range of existing meeting rooms and training facilities on the larger campus.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, said: “I’m delighted that the construction of the Enterprise Hub for the content creation sector at Wicklow County Campus will now commence. This hub will support our unique audio-visual industry, which was hard hit by the lockdown, to internationalise and grow and will be a very welcome addition for the businesses working in and supporting this sector. This project is good news for the development of the campus by Wicklow County Council as a centre of excellence in education, innovation and job creation.”

Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council and Chair of Clermont Enterprise Hub CLG, commented: ‘We welcome and look forward to construction commencing on this development. It is a really positive initiative for Wicklow County Campus. It’s also positive news for the future growth of a strong local screen industry. Stakeholders and development agencies in this industry are extremely supportive of this innovative project.”

He added: “Wicklow County Council has a strong relationship with the film industry. It’s a crucial economic driver in the county and the demand for content is increasing rapidly.”

In 2020 funding of €1.43m was secured under the Government’s Regional Enterprise Development Fund. The remainder will be matched by Wicklow County Council.