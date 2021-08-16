fbpx

Council investigate fly tipping in West Wicklow

The Wicklow County Council Environmental Team have been investigating the dumping of the contents of household items at the Mullan Cross close to the village of Rathdangan.

House contents including a wide screen TV on a stand were dumped at a Coillte wood entrance.

The incident was reported to the council on Friday, on investigation by the Environment enforcement officer personal information was found among the items which will help in a conviction.

The Pure Project removed the waste on Monday morning.

Last month a Wexford man was ordered to pay Є4,000 plus Є550 costs after being caught on CCTV fly tipping at Kilcarra, Arklow on the 22nd August 2019.

