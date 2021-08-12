Cut your own Sunflowers in aid of Wicklow Hospice

The Wicklow Hospice are delighted to announce the opening times of the beautiful sunflower field at Scalp Wood Nurseries Kilternan D18 P9P7

The field will be open to members of the public from Wednesday the 18th of August from 10am-5pm.

There is no need to book.

Please bring your own cutting tool and wear suitable footwear.

This is a donation based fundraiser.

The Hospice are looking forward to seeing you all next week and would like to thank Scalp Wood Nurseries.

