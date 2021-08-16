Darragh hailed hero after saving toddler

During the hot weather period over the summer, Rathdrum teeager Darragh Flynn was carrying out his duties as the evening came to a close at his workplace.

As he scanned the area he noticed what he thought was a doll floating face up in the water, but taking no chances he quickly entered the water to find it was a toddler, a small girl no more than a year and a half.

As he lifted her out of the water, he noticed she had turned blue and was struggling for breath.

A paramedic who luckily nearby noticed what was happening and was able to quickly come and assist Darragh with the toddler.

They both managed to stabilise the child until the ambulance arrived.

A witness who seen the incident said: “We all thought she was dead when we seen him take her out. We had three grown men with us and they all froze in shock, but the young man showed coolness and was absolutely solid in a situation where panic ensued. He was brilliant.”

Paramedics also praised Darragh, saying his quick thinking most definitely saved her life.

The family of the young girl who were not from Wicklow made contact with Darragh and cannot thank him enough for his brave efforts to save their girl.

Parents Jackie and Dave said: “To say myself and Dave are so proud of him is an understatement. It was a very traumatic experience for him, being only 17 (Daragh has celebrated his 18th birthday since the incident) at the time, but I’m certain he was there at that particular time for a reason. He is an amazing young man.”

Darragh who is a student in Colaiste Chraobh Abhann in Kilcoole, hopes to become a Pediatric Nurse in the future.

Darragh pictured with his proud family parents Jackie and Dave, Brother Kyle and sister Ava.