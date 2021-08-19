Davy Burke to step down as Wicklow Senior Football Manager

Davy Burke has today decided to retire from his position as Wicklow GAA’s Senior Football Manager.

In a statement, Burke said: “I would like to thank the group of Wicklow players that I was extremely lucky to have worked with over the past two years. I am very proud of the group and what they have achieved in gaining promotion from Division 4 and retaining Division 3 status for 2022 in what were very challenging times.

“I can’t thank my management team of Mike Hassett and Gary Jameson enough for their huge effort and unwavering support over the two years. I would also like to thank our backroom team for their time, commitment and expertise they each brought to our setup.

Burke also gave thanks to the Wicklow County Board, GAA clubs across Wicklow as well as team sponsor Renault for their invaluable support.

Read the statement below:https://t.co/ChsKHWZQIa#officialwicklowgaa #wicklowgaa pic.twitter.com/Yz53EfdVOW — Official Wicklow GAA (@wicklowgaa) August 19, 2021

Wicklow GAA have issued a statement sincerely thanking Davy Burke and his management team for all their hard work and dedication over the past two years.

“Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were severely hampered with COVID restrictions, but the constant drive from Davy to improve standards resulted in promotion to Division 3. We wish Davy the very best in the future and thank him for everything he has done for Wicklow GAA,” the statement read.

From Kildare, Burke took the position for a three-year term in September 2019 after previous success with Lilywhite’s U20 squad and Sarsfields of Newbridge.

He was the youngest inter-county manager in Ireland at the time, aged 31.