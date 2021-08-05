Dublin man guilty of murdering Nadine

Dublin man Daniel Murtagh has been found guilty of the murder of Nadine Lott at her home in Arklow in 2019.

RTE News report the 12 jurors took five hours and 46 minutes over two days to unanimously reject Murtagh’s defence that he was too intoxicated to have formed the intent to murder his former girlfriend and that the “bloodbath” would never have happened “but for the drink and drugs” he consumed that night.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC had asked for a verdict of manslaughter on the grounds of lack of intent due to alcohol intoxication. Murder is a crime of specific intent and voluntary intoxication can have the effect of reducing the offence of murder to manslaughter.

Justice MacGrath will hand down the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment on 4 October and remanded Murtagh in custody until that date.