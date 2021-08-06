€141,343 for 67 local projects in Wicklow under the Community Enhancement Programme

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have today announced the successful projects in Wicklow under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.
The 2021 Community Enhancement Programme was launched in May 2021 with funding of €4.5m to provide small grants to local community groups across the country. Wicklow received an allocation of €141,343 from the Department under the programme. The key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to COVID-19. These could include facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.
Speaking in support of the funding Minister Harris said:
“I am delighted to see funding announced for 67 local projects across County Wicklow. These grants can make a big difference by supporting communities at a grassroots level. After a difficult year, it is important that we provide support to community groups where possible, allowing them to continue to provide much needed services in local communities.”
9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scout Group Arklow €2,000
Residents 15-38 Oaklands Greystones Greystones €500
Annamoe Community Development Association Ltd. Annamoe €1,000
Ashford GAA Club Ashford €1,000
Wicklow Active Retirement Association Magheramore €1,000
Glenealy Tidy Towns Glenealy €5,543
Enniskerry Community First Responders Enniskerry €1,500
Blessington Boxing Club Blessington €7,000
Irish Wheelchair Assoc., Arklow Arklow €7,000
Kiltegan Tidy Towns Kiltegan €2,000
Tearmann Community Garden Baltinglass €1,000
St Brigid’s Community Hall Arklow €1,500
Newcastle Community First Responders Newcastle €2,000
Wicklow Meals on Wheels Wicklow Town €1,000
Shuttle Knit CLG Wicklow Town €1,000
Arklow Tidy Towns Arklow €2,000
Purple House Cancer Support Bray €3,600
Enniskerry Boxing Club Bray €1,000
Vale of Avoca Men’s Shed Arklow €1,100
Arklow Rowing Club Arklow €1,400
Wicklow Rovers AFC Wicklow Town €5,500
Bray Bowling Club Bray €1,000
Coolkenno Ladies Gaelic Football Club Coolkenno €1,000
Lacken – Kilbride GAA Club Blessington €4,000
Knockananna GAA €4,000
Arklow Town Team CLG Arklow €3,000
Greystones Lawn Bowling Club Greystones €1,000
Aughrim Community Sports & Leisure Association Aughrim €1,500
Tiglin Challenge Ltd Ashford €3,000
St Joseph’s Road Residents Committee Blessington €1,000
Roundwood Badminton Club Roundwood €1,000
Newtownmountkennedy Area Sports Development Newtownkennedy €5,000
Rathnew Community Centre CLG Rathnew €1,000
Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney GAA Arklow €1,000
Knockananna Camogie Club €1,000
Hollywood Tidy Towns Hollywood €1,000
Arklow Maritime Heritage Co. Ltd. Arklow €1,000
Ashford Development Assoc ltd. Ashford €1,000
Shillelagh United Youths Shillelagh €1,000
Wicklow Tennis Club Wicklow Town €900
Three Castles Rowing Club Blessington €1,000
Carnew Training & Consultancy Carnew €1,500
St John of God Services, DSE Dun Laoghaire (but servicing Wicklow) €900
Wicklow Travellers Group Wicklow Town €7,500
Ballinaclash Community Association Ballinaclash €1,000
Blessington Women’s Shed Blessington €1,500
Rathdrum Playground Committee Greystones €1,500
St Patrick’s Community, Greystones Greystones €1,000
Valleymount GAA / LGFA Valleymount €1,000
An Tochar GAA Roundwood €1,500
Rathdrum Tidy Towns Rathdrum €1,000
Valleymount & Ballyknocken Forum Blessington €2,400
Valleymount Theatre Company Blessington €1,000
Wicklow Cricket Club Wicklow Town €1,000
Inbhear Dee Athletic Club Wicklow Town €1,000
Aughrim Community Group Aughrim €4,000
Bearnachle Parents Association Arklow €2,500
Newtown and Newcastle Men’s Shed Newcastle €1,000
Knockananna Community Hall Committee €2,500
Ballinacor Community Project Rathdrum €2,500
Rathmore Village Direct Provision Centre Resident’s Support Ashford €3,000
Rathdrum Development Association Rathdrum €1,000
Roundwood & District Athletic Club Roundwood €2,500
Roundwood & District Community Council Roundwood €5,000
Kirakee & Greenane Community Centre Rathdrum €1,000
Barranisky Church Committee Arklow €500
MD’s – Arklow, Baltinglass, Bray, Greystones, Wicklow €8,000