€141,343 for 67 local projects in Wicklow under the Community Enhancement Programme

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have today announced the successful projects in Wicklow under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.

The 2021 Community Enhancement Programme was launched in May 2021 with funding of €4.5m to provide small grants to local community groups across the country. Wicklow received an allocation of €141,343 from the Department under the programme. The key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to COVID-19. These could include facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

Speaking in support of the funding Minister Harris said:

“I am delighted to see funding announced for 67 local projects across County Wicklow. These grants can make a big difference by supporting communities at a grassroots level. After a difficult year, it is important that we provide support to community groups where possible, allowing them to continue to provide much needed services in local communities.”

9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scout Group Arklow €2,000

Residents 15-38 Oaklands Greystones Greystones €500

Annamoe Community Development Association Ltd. Annamoe €1,000

Ashford GAA Club Ashford €1,000

Wicklow Active Retirement Association Magheramore €1,000

Glenealy Tidy Towns Glenealy €5,543

Enniskerry Community First Responders Enniskerry €1,500

Blessington Boxing Club Blessington €7,000

Irish Wheelchair Assoc., Arklow Arklow €7,000

Kiltegan Tidy Towns Kiltegan €2,000

Tearmann Community Garden Baltinglass €1,000

St Brigid’s Community Hall Arklow €1,500

Newcastle Community First Responders Newcastle €2,000

Wicklow Meals on Wheels Wicklow Town €1,000

Shuttle Knit CLG Wicklow Town €1,000

Arklow Tidy Towns Arklow €2,000

Purple House Cancer Support Bray €3,600

Enniskerry Boxing Club Bray €1,000

Vale of Avoca Men’s Shed Arklow €1,100

Arklow Rowing Club Arklow €1,400

Wicklow Rovers AFC Wicklow Town €5,500

Bray Bowling Club Bray €1,000

Coolkenno Ladies Gaelic Football Club Coolkenno €1,000

Lacken – Kilbride GAA Club Blessington €4,000

Knockananna GAA €4,000

Arklow Town Team CLG Arklow €3,000

Greystones Lawn Bowling Club Greystones €1,000

Aughrim Community Sports & Leisure Association Aughrim €1,500

Tiglin Challenge Ltd Ashford €3,000

St Joseph’s Road Residents Committee Blessington €1,000

Roundwood Badminton Club Roundwood €1,000

Newtownmountkennedy Area Sports Development Newtownkennedy €5,000

Rathnew Community Centre CLG Rathnew €1,000

Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney GAA Arklow €1,000

Knockananna Camogie Club €1,000

Hollywood Tidy Towns Hollywood €1,000

Arklow Maritime Heritage Co. Ltd. Arklow €1,000

Ashford Development Assoc ltd. Ashford €1,000

Shillelagh United Youths Shillelagh €1,000

Wicklow Tennis Club Wicklow Town €900

Three Castles Rowing Club Blessington €1,000

Carnew Training & Consultancy Carnew €1,500

St John of God Services, DSE Dun Laoghaire (but servicing Wicklow) €900

Wicklow Travellers Group Wicklow Town €7,500

Ballinaclash Community Association Ballinaclash €1,000

Blessington Women’s Shed Blessington €1,500

Rathdrum Playground Committee Greystones €1,500

St Patrick’s Community, Greystones Greystones €1,000

Valleymount GAA / LGFA Valleymount €1,000

An Tochar GAA Roundwood €1,500

Rathdrum Tidy Towns Rathdrum €1,000

Valleymount & Ballyknocken Forum Blessington €2,400

Valleymount Theatre Company Blessington €1,000

Wicklow Cricket Club Wicklow Town €1,000

Inbhear Dee Athletic Club Wicklow Town €1,000

Aughrim Community Group Aughrim €4,000

Bearnachle Parents Association Arklow €2,500

Newtown and Newcastle Men’s Shed Newcastle €1,000

Knockananna Community Hall Committee €2,500

Ballinacor Community Project Rathdrum €2,500

Rathmore Village Direct Provision Centre Resident’s Support Ashford €3,000

Rathdrum Development Association Rathdrum €1,000

Roundwood & District Athletic Club Roundwood €2,500

Roundwood & District Community Council Roundwood €5,000

Kirakee & Greenane Community Centre Rathdrum €1,000

Barranisky Church Committee Arklow €500

MD’s – Arklow, Baltinglass, Bray, Greystones, Wicklow €8,000