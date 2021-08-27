€500,000 Euromillions ticket bought in Arklow remains unclaimed

Euromillions players in Arklow have been urged to check their tickets as a prize of €500,000 from Friday June 25th remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased in Tesco Arklow, with the winning numbers for the June 25th draw as follows: 08, 14, 15, 27, 42

Claimants have 90 days to claim their prize, with the closing date for this particular ticket set at Thursday, September 23rd.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are urging anybody who may have purchased a Euromillions ticket in the Tesco store in Arklow last June to carefully check their tickets as the expiry date for the outstanding prize is getting close with just four weeks left to claim.

“If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”