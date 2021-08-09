Ecoset launches into newly revamped Three Ireland Lifestyle Stores nationwide

Three Ireland has invested €27 million in its customer offering and retail stores across the country and will now stock Irish brand Ecoset at their Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores.

Ecoset is a reusables company based in Greystones, who offer eco-friendly on-the-go products perfect for drinking in the outdoors. More than 100 curated products (a selection of connected home, audio and lifestyle products) will be available in selected Three Ireland stores as the revamp takes effect and Ecoset is delighted to be the Irish owned reusable company of choice for the rollout.

Sarah Maunsell and Oscar Lai from Ecoset have said: “We are excited to announce that Ecoset products are now available to buy at the new look Three Lifestyle Store – a new retail experience rolling out across Ireland.”

Three shops have already been revamped – Henry Street in Dublin, Patrick Street, Cork and Parkway Shopping Centre, Limerick – with a further 10 due to launch before the end of the year. Find out more: https://www.theecoset.com/ and https://www.theecoset.com/