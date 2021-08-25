Fourteen Artists and one Great Cause

A welcome return to group exhibiting for fourteen artists is happening this weekend August 28th & 29TH at Tinakilly House, Rathnew , Co.Wicklow . The exhibition will have paintings and works by the fourteen artists for sale, with the Wicklow Hospice nominated as the charity being supported through this event. Wicklow Hospice is part of Our Lady’s Hospice and Care services which included Harold’s Cross Hospice, Blackrock Hospice and Wicklow Hospice. The proceeds raised during this exhibition are exclusively going to the Wicklow Hospice. The fourteen artists that are involved in this worthy cause are as follows: Eoin Byrne, Kerensa Darcy Barr, Cathy Callen, Louise Cherry , Denis Connolly , Colin Dunne ,Helen Farrell, Nicola Faull, Andrew Hopkins , Hollie McDonald , Gavin Murphy , Maria Murphy , Kathrina Shine and Ruby Vaccaro . As well as the painting being view there will be a small shop with further pieces and products from the various artists.

The event is anticipated to be an explosion of colour, with many different styles, mediums and finishes. There will be a variety of sizes and prices. The exhibition will be in the main house of Tinakilly, gracing the walls of rooms on the ground floor and the walls of the magnificent staircase and landings. Viewing and visiting hours are from 12pm – 5pm Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th August.

The exhibition has been curated by Brendan Murphy in consultation with the artists and Denis Connolly from Tinakilly . Brendan Murphy can be contacted on brendanmurphy1@gmail.com and 0831484784. The event is also being sponsored by Tandem Irish Whiskey (infused with Seville Orange) which is being launched the same weekend.

The contact for Wicklow Hospice is Sinead Tarmey, Campaign & Events Coordinator – Wicklow Hospice, Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services – Harold’s Cross, Blackrock & Wicklow

Direct Line: 01 4068868 Ext 8868, Mobile: 087 0954137 ,Reception: 01 4068888 (Wicklow Hospice).

Wicklow Hospice has received tremendous support from Wicklow and beyond and is a worthwhile and necessary service for the community. The organisers and artists are fully behind this fund-raising event and know that opening the exhibition to the public in such gracious surrounding will lead to an enjoyable and multi fascinated visual experience for those who support and attend this weekend at Tinakilly House , 12pm – 5pm Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th .