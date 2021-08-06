Funding of €320,000 will enhance streetscapes and shopfronts in Wicklow towns and villages

Wicklow will receive a total of €320,000 to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in rural towns and villages as part of a new €7 million national fund.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, which was announced this week by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings.

It aims to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit. The allocation of funding is based on the number of towns and villages in each county.

Speaking after the announcement, Wicklow Minister Simon Harris said: “Funding of €320,000 for Wicklow towns and villages will see communities across our county becoming more colourful, vibrant and attractive places. Projects will include upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

“Other projects across Wicklow will include the commissioning of murals in towns and villages, the provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes and the illumination and lighting of architectural features. It also includes the installation of canopies and street furniture which will contribute to the great work done by many bar and restaurant owners this summer.

“Collaboration and strategic thinking will form a key part of this initiative; Local Authorities will work with businesses and property owners, and we’ll also see strategic collaboration between property owners themselves to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours.”