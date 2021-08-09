fbpx

Greystones girl to cut hair for Rapunzel Foundation

6-year old Greystones girl Siena Murphy has only had 2 tiny trims of her hair since birth.

It is now almost to her knees and she is known by everyone for her 2 super long plaits.

From any early age she has shown great empathy towards others in need and always wants to help. She made the decision to cut off her hair (at least 16 inches) and donate it to the Rapunzel Foundation to make a wig for someone who needs it.

She also wants to raise money to help fund a wig fitting and the cost of a wig for as many kids as she can.

Siena will visit susan Collins Home of Hair on Wednesday the 18th of August, where she will have her beautiful hair cut.

Any donation big or small would be so much appreciated.

If you wish to donate visit Siena cutting her hair for Rapunzel Foundation

