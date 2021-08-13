Heritage week in Wicklow

Groups, organisations and individuals throughout Wicklow are invited to register a Heritage Project to showcase their efforts to protect and promote their local place, nature, history, people and landscape as part of National Heritage Week.

Projects whose approach includes ‘heritage newcomers’, ‘heritage sharing’, and ‘heritage for all ages’ are particularly welcome.

National Heritage Week, one of Ireland’s largest cultural events, takes place from 14th to 22nd August. Co-ordinated Nationally by The Heritage Council and locally by the Local Authority Heritage Offices, the message this year is ‘Open the door to Heritage’.

“In County Wicklow local heritage groups and organisers, families, communities and individuals have responded to this year’s call to ‘Open the door to heritage’, creating online projects that are free to explore throughout National Heritage Week”, states Wicklow Heritage Officer Deirdre Burns.

While most activity will be taking place throughout the week, there is still an opportunity to register and showcase your heritage Project up until the end of August .

Some of the National Heritage Week highlights in County Wicklow include:

Wicklow in the War of Independence, access the new e – book from County Wicklow Archives, bringing together a collection of essays and images by 12 of the county’s historians who have researched the revolutionary era in their respective localities from a variety of perspectives. The result is a series of interwoven studies that bring the complex tapestry of this significant part of Wicklow history into new and sharper focus

Doaoine agus Áit; Connecting Communities; Watch a short film featuring the five Wicklow groups who participated in this ICAN (Irish Community of Archive Networks) project and view the beautiful postcards produced. The participating groups are ; Medieval Bray Project; Glendalough Heritage Forum; Donard Imaal History; Ancient Rathdown and Glen of Lead

Glendalough Recent Archaeological Discoveries: Online talk on 17 th August featuring three short talks on recent research in the valley. Speakers are; Muireann Ni Cheallacháin (IAC), Matthew Seaver (National Museum of Ireland) and Yvonne Whitty (Yvonne Whitty Archaeology)

Wicklow Swift Project; Watch the online presentation giving an update on the 2021 Swift season in County Wicklow co-ordinated by Oran O Sullivan on behalf of the Wicklow Heritage Office

Back Garden Seed Saving online workshop organised by Bray library with Aga Kowalska on Thursday 19 th August

Social History of the Boghall Road in Bray – daily posts from Bray Cualann Historical Society tracing the origins of this area from 1744 onwards

Wicklow Head Lighthouse – watch a short video giving you a self guided tour of this Irish Landmark Trust property

Biodiversity at Knockree – join An Oige at the launch a new information board on Wed 18 th August highlighting the natural heritage of this part of Wicklow and hear more about their Biodiversity Plan.

Free Family Outdoor Nature Art workshops with White Doodle Art on Wed 18 th August, in Bray, booking essential.

Nuns Cross Church- watch a specially commissioned short film describing the treasures and history of this unique building and church.

Greystones Library have a host of activities including a children’s walking trail from library to the Harbour ( map can be collected from Greystones library), a children’s writing competition on the life of Elizabeth Hawkins-Whitshed, and poetry from the Greystones Poetry Trail by Susan Brambell, which also features Elizabeth as Lizzie Le Blond

Dunlavin & District Forum have a programme of daily free activities from a Toddlers Tune in the Park on Tuesday 17th to daily short videos on local history and nature all accessible on the groups facebook.

Full details of these and other projects are available on www.heritageweek.ie

The Heritage Council reminds project organisers to stay up-to-date with public health measures relating to COVID- 19 if they are organising in-person events during Heritage Week 2021.

All organisers are encouraged to enter their projects for one of the many awards in National Heritage Week. Awards will be given for Best County Heritage Project; Heritage Hero; Heritage Newcomer: Heritage Sharing; Heritage for all ages; Water Heritage; and Wild Child. All successful projects uploaded on heritageweek.ie by Monday 30th August 2021 can be considered for a National Heritage Award.