fbpx

Hope for Wicklow events as large open-air music returns in Belfast

Source: Twitter.com/Feilebelfast

Festival and live event organisers are urging the Government to not wait until the end of August, and provide a roadmap for the return of large-scale events and concerts.

5,000 people were in attendance at a Tom Jones concert in Belfast last night, while a crowd of 10,000 were at the Diversionary Féile Music Night in Belfast over the weekend, the largest open-air music event on the island since the start of the pandemic.

Proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 in the previous six months or a negative test was needed in order to attend.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin indicated this month that the Government will be in a position to give a clear signal on a reopening plan for the live entertainment industry by the end of August.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland has said the sector is approaching a “doomsday scenario”, while large production companies in Ireland such as MCD Productions have written to the Government to outline their proposals on how events, could go ahead this autumn.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image