Hope for Wicklow events as large open-air music returns in Belfast

Festival and live event organisers are urging the Government to not wait until the end of August, and provide a roadmap for the return of large-scale events and concerts.

5,000 people were in attendance at a Tom Jones concert in Belfast last night, while a crowd of 10,000 were at the Diversionary Féile Music Night in Belfast over the weekend, the largest open-air music event on the island since the start of the pandemic.

Tonight is for the young people of Belfast!



They deserve it!#Feile2021 pic.twitter.com/rPkcLDVUZd — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2021

Proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 in the previous six months or a negative test was needed in order to attend.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin indicated this month that the Government will be in a position to give a clear signal on a reopening plan for the live entertainment industry by the end of August.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland has said the sector is approaching a “doomsday scenario”, while large production companies in Ireland such as MCD Productions have written to the Government to outline their proposals on how events, could go ahead this autumn.